Morris D. Maxwell
Morris D. Maxwell, 94, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
He was born in McGee, Missouri on July 25, 1925 to Wilbur and Eva (Nott) Maxwell. Morris had been a Sebring resident since 2003, coming from Gentry, Arkansas and was a member of Avon Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
He served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the South Pacific.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marcelyn Oblander Maxwell; children, Marilyn Asher of Deltona, Florida, Maretta Fry (Kenneth) of Nemo, Texas, Milly Joseph (Jim) of Monterey, California and Marvin Maxwell (Terri) of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Beulah Gunter of Buckeye, Arizona, Evelyn Sharp (Phil) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Dorothy Hirschkorn (Lowell) of Turlock, California; brother, Donald Maxwell (Debbie) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 and the service will begin at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. Interment to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.