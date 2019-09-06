Morris D. Maxwell flag

Morris D. Maxwell

Morris D. Maxwell, 94, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

He was born in McGee, Missouri on July 25, 1925 to Wilbur and Eva (Nott) Maxwell. Morris had been a Sebring resident since 2003, coming from Gentry, Arkansas and was a member of Avon Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

He served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the South Pacific.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marcelyn Oblander Maxwell; children, Marilyn Asher of Deltona, Florida, Maretta Fry (Kenneth) of Nemo, Texas, Milly Joseph (Jim) of Monterey, California and Marvin Maxwell (Terri) of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Beulah Gunter of Buckeye, Arizona, Evelyn Sharp (Phil) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Dorothy Hirschkorn (Lowell) of Turlock, California; brother, Donald Maxwell (Debbie) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 and the service will begin at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. Interment to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

