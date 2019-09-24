Mort D. Stoelton
Mort Dale Stoelton, 85, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 22, 1934 to the late Edward and Audrey (Thompson) Stoelton and lived most of his life in Belleville, Michigan.
Mort married the love of his life, Bonnie Lee Stoelton, who passed away in 2006 after 52 years of marriage.
He had been a resident of Sebring for 20 years coming from Key Largo, Florida. Mort retired from Ford Motor Company in 1999 and was a deacon and member of Whispering Pines Baptist Church. Mort loved to coach baseball and spend time with his family. He enjoyed listening to Christian music and reading his Bible.
Mort is survived by his sons, Mark (Darlene) of Sebring, Florida, Michael (Krisy) of Belleville, Michigan and Mathew (Mariko) of Tokyo, Japan; brother, Lynn Stoelton (Connie) of Michigan; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Whispering Pines Baptist Church, Sebring, Florida with family receiving friends beginning at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Whispering Pines Baptist Church, Sudan Interior Mission or Highlands County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
