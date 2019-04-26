Myron J. Vanwy
Myron Jay Vanwy, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on April 27, 1931 in Monroe, Ohio to the late Clayton Jay Vanwy and Alice Marie (Cline) Vanwy.
Myron has been a resident of Highlands County for 26 years, coming from Ohio. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and being with his family.
He is survived by his sons, Jeff Vanwy of Canton, Ohio and Jerry Vanwy of Sebring, Florida; and daughter, Myra Johnson of Dover, Ohio; one sister, Helen Peterson of Louisville, Ohio; companion, Marcia Shipley; and three grandchildren, Taylor Renee, Shannon Leah and Scott Thomas.
Services will be held in Canton, Ohio at Formet Clevenger Gordon Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
