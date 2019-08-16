Naisha Henderson
“Though she be but little she is FIERCE”
Naisha Henderson (Jimenez), small in stature yet vast in character, was known for her love for God, family, friends, students and community. A quiet lady that exuded enthusiasm when challenged to motivate, encourage and persevere.
Many people knew her, but the treasure of knowing her is how she was able to adapt to develop meaningful relationships. Naisha’s charm was immediate at first glance; her perfected outfit matched with carefully selected accessories and a warm smile, but what outshone all outward appearances was her caring heart.
Naisha was born on June 15, 1986 to Jose and Wanda Jimenez in Puerto Rico. At 4 years old, her parents moved to Highlands County where Naisha grew up, married and became an important part of our community. Her passions included reading, art, music, dancing, the beach, traveling and teaching. She spent the past 10 years as an educator in Lake Placid, impacting hundreds of students with her positive spirit and dedication to learning.
She will forever be remembered by her husband, Garret Henderson, and their two foster children; beloved dog, Piper; parents, Jose and Wanda Jimenez; siblings, Joseph Jimenez and Ashley Ritter and their perspective spouses, Katie Jimenez and Daniel Ritter; grandparents, Ramon and Lydia Rodriguez; and in-laws, Wayne and Linda Henderson; Brent and Valerie Henderson; Dawn Henderson and Maria Guzman. Naisha will also be remembered by her numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Naisha’s honor at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at The Genesis Center of Lake Placid, 218 E. Belleview St., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to The Naisha Henderson Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo Bank. The funds will be used to help foster children and other needy children within Highlands County.
