Nancy I. Syphers, 88, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away Nov. 1, 2018. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Aug. 8, 1930. Nancy Trimmer graduated from Lakewood High School. She was married to Thomas G. Syphers on Oct. 2, 1949. Nancy had a career in real estate for HGM Realtors.
She was a member of Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring, Florida and had a passion for traveling the USA in an RV with husband Tom, church, volunteering, JAARS, mission trips, helping people and loved her family dearly.
Nancy is survived by her children, Marlene Waehner, Karen Knowles, David Syphers and Lora Callihan; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas; son, Thomas and grandson, Matt Callihan.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2019 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
