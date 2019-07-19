Nancy L. Mohlenkamp
Nancy L. Mohlenkamp (nee Watts), 95, of Villa Hills, Kentucky, formerly of Louisville, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, euchre, fishing, dancing and vacationing with her family, who will miss her very much. Nancy moved to Northern Kentucky in 2016 from Lake Placid, Florida where she will be greatly missed by her many friends there.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Kim Willison of Salisbury, Maryland, Dana Romes of Villa Hills, Kentucky, Angela Hicks of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, Lindsay Saxon of Latonia, Kentucky, Ty Saxon of Independence, Kentucky, Franki Boswell of Alexandria, Kentucky and Christina Agee of Burlington, Kentucky; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Giles Mohlenkamp, and children, Gloria Jean Saxon, Jerry Wayne Saxon and Stephen Agee.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Highland Cemetery Chapel. The funeral service begins there at 11 a.m. The burial will then follow immediately after.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at middendorf-funeralhome.com.
