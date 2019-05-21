Nancy P. Weber
Nancy P. Weber, 87, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida. Nancy was born on May 19, 1931 in Buffalo, New York to parents John and Mary Pickens.
Nancy moved from Buffalo, New York in 1946 to Key West, Florida then to Avon Park where she graduated from Avon Park High School in 1949. Nancy retired from the State of Florida where she worked in human resources. Nancy was member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring, Florida.
She is survived by her children, Steven P. (Nancy) Weber of Blue Ridge, Georgia, Regila (Wendell) Conley of Avon Park, Florida, Orion J. (Rosario) Weber of Charlotte, North Carolina and Laura (Bill) Hamm of Key West, Florida; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded by her husband, Philip Weber; three sisters and one brother.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 15, 2019 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring with Pastor George Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avon Park Church Service Center, P.O. Box 1962, Avon Park, FL 33826.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
