Noelle Earnest
Noelle Glen Musselman Daulton Earnest, 79, formerly of Rochester, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at home in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on May 14, 1940 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Dr. Glen G. and Billie Mae (Maynard) Musselman. She married Phillip Daulton in 1964 and in 1966 they had a daughter, C’Dale Elizabeth Daulton. They later divorced and she married Ben E. Daulton in 1970. He passed away in 1990.
Noelle received her master degree in education from Indiana University in 1970. She was the executive director for the Manitou Training Center from the early 1970s until her retirement in 1988 so she could care for her husband until his death when she relocated to Sebring, Florida. She later married William Earnest until his death in 2002.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Nelrose, Nancy, Nikki; and brother, Nils.
She is survived by her daughter, C’Dale; grandsons, Ben and Zak Gruey; granddaughter, Sarah and her husband, Michael Reit; great-grandchildren, Maddie and Makoa Reit; also, niece Penni Hibbs, who adored and considered Noelle her very best friend. Penni and her family were always there for her as were many of her other 12 nieces and nephews.
Noelle was blessed to have been reunited with her many dear remaining family members at a reunion in 2018. The hobbies that she loved the most included golf, crafts and art.
Noelle chose to be cremated and a full mass funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Florida. A celebration of life will be held at the Grogan Hall following the service.
Donations may be made to cancer research, Arc, hospice, veterans, Humane Society or an organization of your choice.
