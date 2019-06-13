Norman E. Van Dick
Norman Edward Van Dick, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida. He was born to the late Norman E. and Frances T. (Vohwinkle) Van Dick on March 23, 1939 in Buffalo, New York.
He was a pipe fitter in the automotive industry and had been a resident since 2003 coming from Cheektowaga, New York.
Norman is survived by his wife, Barbara Van Dick of Sebring, Florida; sons, Kenneth Van Dick (Ruth) of Elma, New York, Stephen Van Dick (Brenda) of Orlando, Florida and James Van Dick (Julie) of Lima, New York; sister, Mary Jane Boneberg of Cheektowaga, New York; brother, Donald Van Dick (Carol) of Vestal, New York; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
