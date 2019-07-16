Otis R. Brooks
Otis R. Brooks, a longtime resident of Sebring, Florida passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was 82.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy K. Brooks, and his Irish terrier, Izzy. He had three wonderful sons, Anthony D. and Carol Wamsley Brooks of Perryville, Kentucky, John R. and Toni Crank Brooks, and Morgan P. and Fonda Doss Brooks of Columbus, Ohio.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Brooks Fowler of Powhatan, Virginia and Joyce Brooks (Don MaHoney) of Amelia Court House, Virginia; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
He was a plumber, pipefitter, boat builder and restorations, a pilot, a farmer, sawmill owner, a home builder and a developer of an entire community in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was an avid fisherman and a world traveler, which included all 50 states.
He and his wife, after retirement, moved to Lake Cumberland in Monticello, Kentucky and Lake Jackson in Sebring, Florida.
A Celebration of Life was celebrated with his presence with family members; and a celebration with neighbors and special friends before his death. A note of special thanks to Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Forsee, Reed and Brock, Ginger Forsee, Mitchell, retired Police Chief Thomas and Debbie Dettman and family, Bob and Traci Ogle as well as the many neighbors and close friends who helped Otis through his illness and life.
A special thank you to the Vitas Health for his care through his mesothelioma. His cremation is being handled by Mortuary Services of Florida. There will be no funeral. A scattering of ashes will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Trees of Tribute Foundation U.S. Forestry (online) in memory of Otis R. Brooks or the Vitas Health Organization of Florida Would be greatly appreciated.
