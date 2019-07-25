Parker W. Flintom
Parker W. Flintom, 88, of Sebring, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
He was born Nov. 28, 1930 in Cambridge, Vermont to Frank Flintom and Rilla (Pardee) Flintom.
He is survived by his daughters, Dianne Grella (Stephen) of Jensen Beach, Florida, Pamela Cahill of Hollywood, Florida and Celeste Grande (Gary) of Littleton, Colorado; son, Frank Flintom of Hollywood, Florida; five grandchildren, Stephen, Ryan, Blake, Kevin and Megan; and one great-grandchild, Parker.
Mr. Flintom served in the Korean War from March 1948 through November 1952 and upon returning, he met and married the love of his life, Doris (Depot) in 1953. They moved to Florida, started a printing business and raised their children in Hollywood. As an avid golfer, he continued to enjoy this sport throughout his entire life.
He leaves behind many close friends including his partner for the last 20 years, Thelma Stewart.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. His ashes will be buried next to Doris, in Vermont, in the fall.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. stephensonnelsonfh.com.
