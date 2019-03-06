Patricia A. Aul, 70, passed away in Avon Park, Florida on Monday, March 4, 2019.
She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to parents, Raymond and Frances (Fiore) Ashby on Oct. 27, 1948. Patricia moved to Avon Park, Florida in 1991, coming from Jacksonville, Florida. She had a love for children and was a caretaker for them.
Patricia attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, loved cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Arthur A. Aul Jr. of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Arthur Melvin Aul III and Derek Aul; brothers, Raymond Ashby, Charles Ashby and Jim Ashby; and three grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Chapel in Avon Park, Florida at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 with family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
