Patricia A. Crews
Patricia A. Crews, 68, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia was born in Miami, Florida, daughter of Elmer and Dorothy Frank. She moved to Sebring and was a longtime resident. She and her late husband Smiley owned Smiley’s Lawn Care. She enjoyed her family, friends and her dog.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband and granddaughter, Kaitlin. She is survived by her loving family: son, Jason R. Crews of Sebring; daughter, Kimberly (Matthew) Jones of Seffner, Florida; sister, Barbara Axley of Philadelphia, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Macy and Matthew, Colby Best, Shelbi Grant and Smiley Crews, II.
A family service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Aug. 3, 2019 at graveside at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid. Morris Funeral Chapel, morrisfuneralchapel.com.
