Patricia D. Crawford
Patricia Daughtry Crawford, 82, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
Patti was born June 22, 1937 in Hardee County, Florida to the late Shirley and Ruth (Clemens) Daughtry. She lived her early years of life in Wauchula, graduating from Hardee Senior High School in 1955. Patti then attended Florida Southern University where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1959.
On June 6, 1958, Patti married the love of her life James (Jimmy) Crawford, who was a resident of Sebring, Florida. They began their marriage in Lakeland, Florida and moved to Sebring in 1964. Patti was a teacher for 32 years with the majority of her teaching career being spent in Sebring. The experience of being a classroom teacher brought her much joy.
Patti and Jim became lifetime members of First United Methodist Church in Sebring in 1964. She served on numerous committees and was a faithful Christian. In their life together, Patti was able to support and be part of the birth of Highlands Independent Bank. Patti was honored to say she was a lifetime learner, a proud educator, avid reader, an enthusiastic traveler, bridge player, a loving grandmother and loved to teach the events of history.
She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority (for women in education), Retired Educators, Inner Wheel of Avon Park, two local bridge groups and many more community service groups.
Patti was preceded in death by James Crawford and is survived by her daughter, Cindy Eures of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Aaron Eures (Katherine) of Sebring, Florida, Nolan Eures (Andrea) of Sebring, Florida and Loren Eures of Sebring, Florida; great-grandchildren, Emerson and Aiden Eures. The grand and the great-grandchildren were the “apple of her eyes” and made her life full of happiness.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Sebring with family receiving friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Rotary Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.