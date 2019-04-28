Patricia D. Tully

Patricia D. Tully, 96, of Sebring, Florida passed away on April 21, 2019 at her residence in Sebring, Florida. Patricia was born on Oct. 15, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas to parents Charles and Helen (Ellenburger) Dissinger.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Robert B. Tully Jr., Charles D. Tully and Michael M. Tully; daughter, Elizabeth Simoff; nine grandchildren; one great-grandniece, Patricia Gose, and nephew, Carl F. Holden III.

Patricia was preceded by her husband, Robert B. Tully, and will be laid to rest in Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

