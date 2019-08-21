Patricia K. McShane

Patricia Kay McShane passed away on Aug. 18, 2019 at her residence in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Aug. 3, 1937 in Pratt, Kansas to Lowell and Mary Dayton McShane.

She had been a Sebring resident for over 20 years and was an active member of First United Methodist Church. Patricia enjoyed reading and quilting. She also loved to travel and loved watching baseball games, especially the Rays.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Bratcher of Sebring, Florida, Kevin Schabacker of Roy, Utah and Keith Schabacker of Algonquin, Illinois; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis McShane.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

Load entries