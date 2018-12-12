Patrick F. Hogan, 84, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in his home.
Born April 30, 1934 in Olean, New York, he was a son of Walter and Pearl R. Dougherty Hogan. Patrick graduated from Fredonia State University and later served in the U.S. Army prior to beginning a career with the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, DC.
He resided in Harper's Valley, West Virginia while working at establishing schools for migratory citizens as well as finding and training teachers to teach the curriculum. After his retirement, he moved to Florida where he was a former chairman of the Democratic Party in Highlands County as well as having been active on the state Democratic Party level.
He was a devout catholic and was a member of the former St. Patrick's Church in Limestone as well as a current member of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Daniel Hogan in infancy and Charles Dennis Hogan; one sister, Colleen Hogan Sheahan, and a nephew, Daniel Sheahan.
Surviving are a brother, John (Marilyn) Hogan of Olean; a sister-in-law, Marla Hogan of Venus, Florida and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life that will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Covered Bridge Clubhouse, 104 Parkview Circle, Lake Placid, Florida.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 in St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Limestone Cemetery. Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean, New York.
