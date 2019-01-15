Paul A. Stingo, 75, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida. Paul was the son of Vincenza LaRosa and Anthony Stingo. Paul was born in Brooklyn, New York on Feb. 19, 1943. He served his country with honors in the U.S. Army.
He was a retired police officer with over 17 years of service, and then became a general contractor in the building industry working in West Palm Beach. He had been a resident of the Lake Placid area for the last eight years. He was of the Christian faith. Paul enjoyed fishing the local lakes and loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; children, Robert Stingo (Cindy), Donnie Lowrie, Debbie Lowrie, Dale Lowrie, and Dean Lowrie; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate and reflect on Paul’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid, with family and friends celebrating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s memory to the Cleveland Clinic Cardiac Unit, 3100 Weston Road, Weston, FL 33331. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.