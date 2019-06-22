Paul E. Brewer
Paul Everett Brewer was born at 6 a.m. on July 6, 1934 in a cabin on a hill in Pike County, Mississippi, five miles east of McComb, Mississippi to Monroe George Brewer and Lillie Mae (Blackwell) Brewer, weighing 9.75 pounds.
Paul graduated from McComb High School in June 1953 and attended Summit College before moving to Sarasota, Florida on Aug. 22, 1955. Paul and his father opened Brewer’s Aamco Station on Fruitville Road operating it for many years. He was also a successful beekeeper and owned property in Sarasota until 1999.
After the station, Paul retired from Liberty National Insurance as an agent and salesman. Paul received the Lifetime Quality Award, loved hunting, fishing and was a member of the NRA.
Paul moved with his wife of 57 years, E. June (Wallace) Brewer to Highlands County, living in Lorida until moving to Lake Placid in 1986. He attended Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle with Pastor John P. Marlow and was faithful to Highlands Christian Assembly with Pastor John Zonneveld in Sebring until his death.
Paul left this life Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12:35 a.m. to be with all the believers before him. Praise His Name!
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
