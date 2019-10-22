Paul J. Adams

Paul Joseph Adams, 73, of Live Oak, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at his home in Lake City, Florida. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana to Clarence and Elizabeth (Rubrecht) Adams.

Paul was a Disabled Veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1969. He was a carpenter by trade and also helped his brothers in the upholstery business. He rocked a Hawaiian shirt and Panama hat like nobody’s business!

He is survived by his daughter, Tera Adams.

Also surviving are his sisters, Jackie (Roy) Howell, Marianne (Dale) Burkhalter, Karla (Bob) Bopes, Tamera (Lee) Ferguson and Karen (Glen) Clark; brothers, John (Ruby) Adams, Bruce Adams, Tim Adams and Patrick Adams; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Lee) Adams; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Harness); and son, Paul Joseph II; as well as father, Clarence; mother, Elizabeth; sister, Brenda (George) Bradley; and brother, Randall (Lee) Adams.

