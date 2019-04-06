Paul R. Puckorius
Paul Ronald Puckorius, 88, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 7, 1930 to Paul Joseph and Lucy (Aidulis) Puckorius. Paul was a graduate of the class of 1953 at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois earning a BA in chemistry and mathematics, did graduate work at Northwestern University in Chicago and attended numerous business and technical courses.
Paul and his late wife, Joyce, have wintered in Highlands County for many years and became permanent residents in 2016 from Colorado. Paul was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid. Paul was also a member of the National Guard. Paul was internationally renowned as an expert in water treatment and Legionnaires’ disease.
His career began at Nalco Chemical Company, Zimmite Corporation and finally at Puckorius & Associates, Inc., started in 1976, where he was president and CEO. He had more than 50 years experience in cooling water, boiler water and reuse water technology. He had extensive knowledge and expertise relative to Legionnaires’ disease. He has authored over 150 technical papers covering all phases of water problems and practical water treatment.
Paul was a member, past president and active on the reuse water committee of the Cooling Technology Institute; member and on the executive committee of the International Water Conference; member and past chairman of several committees including recycle/reuse water at the National Association of Corrosion Engineers; member of AWWA, and the WaterReuse Association.
Paul was married to his beloved wife, Joyce, in Ferndale, Michigan on Feb. 14, 1953 until her passing on Feb. 26, 2009 and is survived by his twin brother, Ted Puckorius (Lana) of Avon Park, Florida; and children, Susan Elsberry of Superior, Colorado, David Puckorius of Westminster, Colorado and Cynthia Knight (Andrew) of Parker, Colorado. He also leaves four grandchildren, Hailey and Katelyn of Colorado, Anna of Texas and Garrett (Deya) of Colorado.
In honor of Paul’s memory and to celebrate his life, a private ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Paul Puckorius Scholarship Fund, which will be used toward the continuing education of students interested in the water treatment field.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
