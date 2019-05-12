Paulette J. Francis
Paulette James Francis, 75, of Canton Pike passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee of natural causes.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church with Rev. David Harrison, Rev. Mike Stokes and Rev. Dennis Wilder officiating. Visitation hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Maddux- Fuqua- Hinton Funeral Home and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Francis was born Sept. 23, 1943 in Christian County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elmo Jackson and Mary Cornella Gee James. She was a beautician and owner of Paulette’s Hair Fashions for over 53 years. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church. Paulette loved to play bingo, cards and go shopping.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her stillborn son, Bobby Ray Francis, Jr. in 1965; her brothers, David and Billy James; her sisters, Glenda Maston, Brenda Taylor and Terri Francis.
Survivors include her husband of 56-and-a-half years, Bobby Ray Francis of Hopkinsville; her son, Jeff Francis (Joanne) of Hopkinsville; her daughter, Lisa Francis Riffle (Bill) of Clermont, Florida; her brother, Mike Jenkins (Pat) of Cerulean, Kentucky; her sister, Judi DeBow (Richard) of Hopkinsville; four grandchildren, Meghan Riffle, John Morgan Francis, Mary Catherine Francis and Jarrett Riffle; and other children nurtured by her, Kristie Wadley Wint, Tanner Wint, Taylor Wint and Ashley Sowell France.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Concord Baptist Church.
