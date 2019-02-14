April 27, 1921 - Jan. 27, 2019
Pearl Carter passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2019 at The Palms of Sebring at age 97.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Kaphan of Long Island, New York; and a step-daughter, Beryl of Lake Placid, Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Carter, at 102.
Pearl and Ed were both long-time members of Temple Israel of Highlands County, Florida. Pearl was also a member of Highlands Little Theatre as well as a writer for the News-Sun. Her Highlands Little Theatre days included "Fiddler on the Roof" as Yente, a matchmaker. Pearl also performed with the Glad Hatters (a reader's theatre group) and was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies of Lake Placid, as well as book clubs and participated in many other organizations.
Pearl had gone back to school and became a psychologist in transactional therapy. She also collected antique clocks. Pearl loved words, not just the magic of putting them together to form a beautifully structured sentence, but also learning new words. She was a fan of wordsmith.org where she was given a word a day to learn its meaning, usage and pronunciation.
Pearl was extremely proud of her beloved husband, Edward, bragging of his work as a real master of clock repair — a dying trade.
Pearl may have ridden a motorcycle, but she was old-fashioned in some ways. Pearl loved to write with a fountain pen and when told ink didn't come in a bottle, she searched and searched until she finally found a bottle of ink. Pearl loved to write about family, share titles of books she found interesting and encourage mature readers to not become idle.
"Pearl Carter was quite a character, both on and off the stage," said Vanessa Logsdon, theater manager, Highlands Little Theatre.
Pearl Carter's memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Temple Israel of Highlands County. Call 863-382-7744 or visit online templeisraelofhcfl.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Israel in Pearl's name, or a tree planted in Israel for $18 per tree by sending a check or money order to Pearl Carter c/o Temple Israel of Highlands County, Florida, 1305 Temple Israel Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
