Philip J. Schulz
Philip Joseph Schulz, 73, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. Philip was born Nov. 3, 1945 in Long Beach, New York to the late John and Helen (Daman) Schulz.
He had been a resident of the area since 2015 coming from New York and was of the Catholic faith. Philip was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed collecting cars, growing nursery palm trees, flying planes and being a business owner.
Philip is survived by his wife, Kathleen Schulz of Sebring, Florida.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
