Philip S. Powell
Philip Stanley Powell, 74, of Sebring, Florida passed away on March 16, 2019.
He was born in Greenville, South Carolina and is a retired Army veteran. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and concern for others. He enjoyed drinking coffee and smoking his cigarettes with friends at Dunkin’ Donuts for the last 15 years.
Those who wish to gather in memory of Phil are welcome to his Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the VFW, 1041 Lakeview Drive in Sebring, Florida.
“Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but live in thankfulness that he was”
