Radman Ward
Radman “Ray” Ward, 71, of Sebring, Florida (formerly of Lackawanna, New York) passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019.
Cherished and adored husband of the late Jane (nee Mazur), admired father of Ray (Cheryl) Ward, Dawn LaPage (Ray Zymowski) and Sandra (Scott) Simon; loving Papa of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service to be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Leisure Acres Clubhouse, 3651 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice.
He enjoyed automotive sports and spending time with friends and family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.