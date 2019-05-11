Radman Ward photo

Radman Ward

Radman “Ray” Ward, 71, of Sebring, Florida (formerly of Lackawanna, New York) passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019.

Cherished and adored husband of the late Jane (nee Mazur), admired father of Ray (Cheryl) Ward, Dawn LaPage (Ray Zymowski) and Sandra (Scott) Simon; loving Papa of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service to be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Leisure Acres Clubhouse, 3651 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice.

He enjoyed automotive sports and spending time with friends and family.

Load entries