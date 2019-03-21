Ralph B. Hurlbutt
Ralph B. Hurlbutt, 88, of Avon Park, Florida passed away March 19, 2019 at Somers Hospice House.
He was born on Nov. 4, 1930 in Norwich, Connecticut to Ralph I. and Winnie (Bartlett) Hurlbutt. Ralph was a graduate of the University of Connecticut. He worked with his father on the family dairy farm in Gales Ferry, Connecticut, moving to Florida in 1978 where he managed dairy herds ranging in size from 500 to 1,500 head.
He worked for DHIA (Dairy Herd Improvement Association) in connection with the University of Florida for five years. After retirement he worked 15 years for Sun N Lakes Golf Course Maintenance Department. Ralph was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park, having served as a deacon. He was a member of the Lake Placid Rotary Club.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy, of 57 years and son, Elton. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Sharon; three sons, Christopher (Cindy) Hurlbutt of Nebraska, Jonathon (Sandy) Hurlbutt of Georgia and Irving (Sandy) Hurlbutt of Florida; two daughters, Mary Hurlbutt of Florida and Linda Caine of Massachusetts; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fountain Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends the hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park or Good Shepherd Hospice. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.
