Ralph Hulon

Ralph Hulon, 84, of Lorida, Florida passed away on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2019 at AdventHealth Sebring. Ralph was born in Plant City, Florida to William T. and Beatrice (Campbell) Hulon and moved to this area in 1948 after living in Graceville, Florida.

He retired as a heavy equipment operator. Ralph had enjoyed shooting pool in his younger days and loved playing Bingo now.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen “Donie” (Mott) Hulon; daughter, Lisa D. Hulon; grandchildren, Mitchell Ladson and Buffi L. Croft; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida.

