Ralph R. Leedy
Ralph Raymond Leedy, 99, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 25, 1920.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Regina Eileen (Hiatt) Leedy; his parents, Burchard and Clara (See) Leedy; a grandson, Weldon Worl Stuber; and siblings, John, Dorothy, Mildred, Cecil, Don, Hazel, Frances, Elzworth and Elpha; and a young wife, Catherine Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Jean Ann (Elton) Stuber; grandsons, John R. (Mary Gail Savoie) Stuber, Samuel A. (Tonya) Stuber; granddaughter, Marilyn (J.C.) Boyer; five great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was a loving father, grandfather and friend to many. Ray loved sports, especially Cubs baseball and IU basketball. He played shortstop for the Sparkplugs at the Triplex Softball team in Peru, Indiana. Ray retired from Courier Newsome in Logansport, Indiana as a truck driver.
He served in the Army of the United States in World War II in the European theater. He was a sharpshooter, a Purple Heart recipient and a Bronze Star recipient. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
Ray served in his church in Peru, Indiana and Sebring, Florida as an usher and a greeter, training up many young men under him. We offer many thanks to his wonderful friends at Grace Church of Sebring and Hidden Creek Circle friends for their love and care for him in the past months when he was ill. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
