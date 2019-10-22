Ramona M. Morris
Ramona M. Morris, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Ramona was born on Aug. 5, 1928 in Tampa, Florida to her parents, the late Ubaldo “Albert” Masciello and the late Maude (Land) Masciello.
Ramona graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida where she was a cheerleader for the Hillsborough High Terriers. After high school, she relocated to Miami, Florida where she enrolled in the Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Always, open to new adventures, Ramona joined her sister Marie, as a stewardess for National Airlines.
After flying for two years, she met and married the father of her three children, the late James A. Adkisson, Jr.
After several years of marriage, Ramona found herself as a young, single mom working the night shift at Miami International Airport, as a car rental agent for Avis Rent A Car. Following many years in the car rental business, she also spent many years in banking. Her last job before leaving Miami, was at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. She loved to dance and was quite good at it.
Before moving to Spring Lake in 1993, Ramona met and married her surviving husband, Joseph Morris. Even after retirement, Ramona wasn’t one to sit idle. She was employed by Barnett Bank of Sebring and then by JC Penney in the Lakeshore Mall. She and Joe had been members of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church for many years.
After she “finally retired,” she enjoyed reading the Bible and attending Bible study, planting flowers, swimming, throwing garage sales, hitting the dance floor with Joe on Saturday nights and of course time with family.
Ramona is survived by her loyal husband, Joe and his daughter, Sharon Karl both of Sebring; two of her three children, Linda A. Webster (Terry) of Sebring and William Thomas Adkisson of Vero Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Scott Webster (Tonya) of Sebring, Brooke Webster Lee (Andrew) of St. Petersburg, Florida and Ryan Webster of Sarasota, Florida.
Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren, Christian Webster, Katie Webster, Indio Lee, Abbey Webster, Avery Webster, Camryn Diaz, Austin Diaz, Rylie Chavis and Amanda Hamilton; her dear sister, Betty Titus of Talent, Oregon and many nieces and nephews.
Ramona was preceded in death by her son, James A. Adkisson III; brothers, G.W. Land (Maura) of Pontiac, Michigan, F.J. Land of Tampa Florida and Louis Masciello of Panama City, Florida; and her sister, Marie Smalley (Robert) of Miami, Florida.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. We love you and will never forget you mom. No more pain gives us a glimmer of peace.
“And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life” -St. Francis of Assisi.
