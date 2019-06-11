Randolph V. McKinney
Randolph Victor McKinney, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2019. Victor was a native of Georgia, born on the April 29, 1943 in Sylvania. He was the son of Emma Burnette (Williams) McKinney and Ralph McKinney.
He was a United States Army veteran. Victor was a police officer in Hampton, South Carolina before coming to Florida. He was a corrections officer in Martin County and Desoto County for 15 years. Victor came to Lake Placid with his family in 1976.
He owned and operated the McKinney Service Center in Lake Placid for more that 10 years. Victor was a member of American Legion Placid Post 25 and served as a fire chief for the Sun ‘N Lakes Volunteer Fire Department. He loved to tinker and had a knack for fixing anything that needed repaired. Victor was a Pentecostal and sang in the Placid Temple Church of God choir.
Victor is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Joyce Suit, Marie McKinney, and Vicki Divietro (Michael); brothers, Emerson and Ted; grandchildren, Victor Divietro, Ashley Brewer, Britney Jones, Amanda, Kyle Dixon and Jessica Martin. He was blessed with eight great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his aunt, Betty Pitts; uncle, John R. McKinney; Uncle Hamp; and grandson, Kevin J. Dixon Jr.
Family will receive friends at Placid Temple Church of God from 2-3 p.m. with celebration services beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019. The Funeral Honor Team from the U.S. Army will sound Taps and present the Colors. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be directed to Bay Pines Fisher House.
Celebration services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
