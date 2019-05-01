Raymond W. Lane Sr.
Raymond W. Lane Sr., 81, from Avon Park, Florida passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Raymond was born of Methodist faith in 1937 to parents Bernard L. Lane and Nina Mae Harris on June 25, 1937 in Ashland, Virginia, moving to Avon Park in 1968 from Dover, Delaware.
Raymond proudly served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years as a tech sergeant with a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, a member of the NRA, the Florida Police Officers Association and the Highlands Gun Club.
Surviving is his wife, Shirley Lane of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Kathy Clements of Avon Park, Florida; son, Raymond Lane Jr. (Rhonda) of Avon Park, Florida; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
