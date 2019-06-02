Regina M. Pace
Regina Mae Pace, 93, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring. Regina was born on March 10, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to parents Joseph Kral and Lettia Frantz.
Regina was a retired housekeeping supervisor in the hospital industry. She has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 20 years moving here from Tennessee. Regina was an active member of St. James Catholic church, where she was a member of the Ladies of St. James, the Rosary Group making rosary beads, and making Moses baskets for newborns.
Regina was a true volunteer who was a pink lady at the AdventHealth Lake Placid working in the emergency room, helping out at New Hope as well as at the Lake Placid Memorial Library. She loved to be with family and friends anytime they could get together.
Regina is survived by her loving son, Alan J. Boltz; three grandsons; two great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; sister, Louis Sweet; two stepdaughters, Sarah and Linda; a stepson, James, and several step-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Regina’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid with Father Vincent Clemente officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. James Gardens.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
