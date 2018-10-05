Rev. A. Rudolph Fagan
Reverend A. Rudolph Fagan, 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 at Adams Place surrounded by his family. He was a native of Richton, Mississippi and was the son of the late Lemuel and Grace Smith Fagan.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Florrie Bateman Fagan; a son, Max Fagan and wife Marilyn of Hendersonville; daughters, Vicki Hutchings of Murfreesboro, Myra McCain and husband John of Milton, and Amanda Wells and husband Robert of Watertown; a sister, Jayne Hope of Gainesville, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Rev. Fagan was a retired Baptist Minister and a former pastor of First Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida. He attended Stetson University, graduated Samford University with a bachelor’s degree and later earned his bachelor’s of divinity and master’s degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Lloyd Elder officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available for the Fagan family at woodfinchapel.com.
