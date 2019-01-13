Rhonda F. Aliff, 59, passed away at her home in Sebring, Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. She was born Jan. 13, 1959 in Logan, West Virginia to Waldo and Betty Jo (Browning) Aliff.
Rhonda was a teacher for over 30 years in Highlands and Lake counties and was passionate about the children she worked with over the years. She also enjoyed tending to her rose bushes and spending time at the beach.
Rhonda is survived by her two children, Dusty (Ashley) and Lindsay; four siblings, Bill, Tammie, David, and Sonya; and her granddaughter, Emmy.
A Celebration of Life will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Call 863-385-1546.
