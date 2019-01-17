Richard Alan Walloch, 74, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born on Aug. 2, 1944 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Alex and Lucy (Cohen) Walloch.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Raymond Walloch. Richard is survived by his son, Terry Walloch and his daughters, Connie Beilke and Christa Kueal of Wisconsin and his significant other Patricia Stricklin.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge of Lake Placid and attended St. Johns United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
