Richard and Elizabeth Marino
Richard (Richie) and Elizabeth (Betty) Marino
Richard Marino, 98, and the love of his life Elizabeth Minola Marino, 98, of Lake Placid, Florida both passed away peacefully. Richie passed on Friday, June 28, 2019. Elizabeth joined him 36 hours later on Sunday, June 30, 2019. They had been married for 75 years.
Richie was born on Sept. 23, 1920 in Dorchester, Massachusetts to the late Francesco (Frank) Marino from Lipari, Italy and the late Margaret Furbush of Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the eighth child of 17.
Betty was born July 25, 1920 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Martin E. Gottfredsen and the late Ethel Mae Fowler of Boston, Massachusetts.
Richie enlisted in the Navy on May 5, 1943. He served on the U.S.S. Bennington in World War II as a torpedo specialist. He was discharged on Nov. 18, 1945.
They were both of Catholic faith.
Betty went to work after high school for The Hancock Insurance Co. in Boston, Massachusetts. Later after moving to Florida she worked for Eastern Airlines, then for National Airlines in Miami, Florida.
They moved to Hialeah, Florida from Arlington, Massachusetts in 1952. Richie started his own cleaning business. He retired in 1983 and they moved to Lake Placid, Florida.
They both loved to travel. The did the cruise ships for many years with friends and family. Then they owned an Airstream trailer and traveled the U.S. They did the caravans and rallies and enjoyed the club members. When not doing those things, they spent summers in Maine visiting with his family.
At the age of 73 they both took up golf. He continued into his 90’s. She stopped a little before that due to health problems.
Betty had many interests. She sewed, played the piano, painted and also taught older people how to read. She would go to classes at the college; she loved to learn something new. In her 80’s she learned to computer, it was one of her classes at the college. She would travel with her laptop and send e-mails in the summer to family to let them know where they were.
They leave behind one son, Richard (Ardell) Marino of Avon Park, Florida; a grandson, Richard J. Marino, also of Avon Park, Florida; a granddaughter, Amy E. (Patrick) Lowery of Lake Alfred, Florida; and one great-granddaughter, Jayden E. Davis, also of Lake Alfred, Florida.
A funeral service will be at a later date. Burial will be at Bushnell with military honors. No date has been set yet. In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Arc of Highlands County.
The National Cremation Society of Sarasota, Florida is assisting with arrangements.
