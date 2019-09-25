Richard H. Hill

Richard “Rick” Howard Hill, 63, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born Sept. 21, 1955 in Okeechobee to Eugene and Iona (Hinsey) Hill. A resident of Okeechobee off and on over the years, he returned over 15 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Hill Jr.; and sisters, Vicki Hill and Kitty Holland.

He is survived by his son, Richard “Ryan” Hill (Jackie), of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Tiffany Iona Hill-Fairfield (Joshua) of Sebring, Florida and Amber Hill (Tristan) of Pennsylvania; grandsons, Chance and Mason; sisters, Bobbie Miller (Ed) of Sebring, Florida and Penny Peifer of Okeechobee, Florida; brothers-in-law, Jay Holland and Mike Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, Okeechobee FuneralHome.com.

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 N. Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34972.

