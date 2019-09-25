Richard H. Hill
Richard “Rick” Howard Hill, 63, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born Sept. 21, 1955 in Okeechobee to Eugene and Iona (Hinsey) Hill. A resident of Okeechobee off and on over the years, he returned over 15 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Hill Jr.; and sisters, Vicki Hill and Kitty Holland.
He is survived by his son, Richard “Ryan” Hill (Jackie), of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Tiffany Iona Hill-Fairfield (Joshua) of Sebring, Florida and Amber Hill (Tristan) of Pennsylvania; grandsons, Chance and Mason; sisters, Bobbie Miller (Ed) of Sebring, Florida and Penny Peifer of Okeechobee, Florida; brothers-in-law, Jay Holland and Mike Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, Okeechobee FuneralHome.com.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 N. Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.