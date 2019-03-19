Richard J. Demeri
Richard Joseph “Rick” Demeri, 66, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Sebring, Florida, passed away on March 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Rick was born in Queens, New York on May 8, 1952 to Cy and Jean (Baskin) Demeri.
Rick graduated from Bridgewater College with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and elementary education, received his master’s in elementary education from Florida International University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
Rick married the love of his life, Shirley Thomas, on July 19, 1975. Their union welcomed two wonderful sons, Tommy and Eric.
Rick was a dedicated and well-loved teacher and administrator for the Highlands County School Board for 37 years. In 2015, Dr. Demeri retired as principal of Cracker Trail Elementary School. His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, Savannah Rae, 15, and Paisley Anne, 6.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Shirley (Thomas) Demeri; son, Eric (Kerri); daughter-in-law, Kristin; granddaughters, Savannah and Paisley; three brothers, Robert (Ruth) of Wantagh, New York, Ronald of Brownstown, Michigan and Russell (Gina) of Farmingdale, New York; mother-in-law, LaRue Thomas; sister-in-law, Barbara (Doug), as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cy and Jean; father-in-law, Evan Thomas; son, Thomas; sister-in-law, Betty Thomas; and grandparents, Charles and Betty Baskin and Joseph and Josephine Demeri.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. Rev. John C. Dorr Jr., formerly with First Presbyterian Church in Sebring, Florida will be officiating. Visitation will precede the funeral services at 2 p.m. There will be a private burial ceremony on Thursday morning for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Rick’s name to the Highlands County Education Foundation, 426 School St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-471-5626.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
