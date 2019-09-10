Richard J. Zbieraiewski flag

Richard J. Zbierajewski “Dick Cory,” of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, 2019.

Richard was a native Ohioan. He was the son of Theresa and Joseph Zbierajewski and was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Toledo. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Richard was a customer service representative for many years in the automotive industry.

Richard is survived by his wife, Virginia, and sons, Michael and Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from St. James Catholic Church where Richard was a member. The U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Team will render military honors.

Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.

