Ricky D. Bright
Rickey Dean Bright, of St. Cloud, Florida and formerly of Lake Placid, Florida died unexpectedly early Monday morning, Sept. 30, 2019 at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Florida.
He was the son of Barbara Bright and the late Robert Bright of Lake Placid. Rickey was a native of Indiana, born in Indianapolis on April 30, 1958. Rickey has been in the employment of the St. Cloud Hospital as a medical technician as well as having his own business ventures. He owned a master’s degree in business and was a Christian in his faith.
Rickey leaves behind his mother, Barbara; and his two siblings, Daryl of Lake Placid and Darlene Cannon of Indiana. He was predeceased by his father, Robert, in 2002.
The family will receive friends for a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home with a funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
