Robbie S. Ritchey
Robbie Pauline Shelton Ritchey died on Sept. 22, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born in Maury County, Tennessee on Jan. 5, 1923.
Robbie worked for the U.S. government and retired after 40 years of faithful service. She loved to vacation in the Florida Keys.
After her retirement, Robbie, along with her husband and son, moved to Big Pine Key, Florida. She obtained her Florida Realtor’s License and soon became one of the top Realtors in the Lower Keys. In 2014, Robbie moved to Lake Placid.
Robbie is survived by granddaughter, Renee Ritchey Svetlick of Mt. Holly, North Carolina; grandson, Norman E. Ritchey III of Orlando, Florida; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Svetlick and Christopher Svetlick; and nieces, Linda Boone of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Ellie Myers of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania and Millie Brewer of Lake Placid, Florida.
Robbie was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Earl Ritchey Sr., and by her son, Norman E. Ritchey Jr.
At Robbie’s request, there will not be any local services. Robbie will be buried in the Shelton family plot in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.