Tanglewood resident Robert (Bob) E. Dikon, 91, passed away on Jan 29, 2019 in his home in Sebring, Florida.
Mr. Dikon was born in Reinerton, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1927. His formative years were spent with a strong commitment to church and family and a passion for the outdoors and sports. After serving in the Marine Corps during World War II, he graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. On June 7, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Leatha La Rue Steily, and started raising a family in Riverside, New Jersey.
His professional career spanned nearly five decades and included coaching high school football, basketball and baseball; teaching physics, biology and chemistry; and even coached an undefeated semi-professional football team, the Rockaway Iron Dukes in New Jersey.
He advanced to vice principal and principal in New Jersey and then his love of the outdoors took the family up to New England where he served as school superintendent for three districts in the state of Vermont. In 1983, Bob was elected by his peers to serve as the president of the New England Association of School Superintendents. He also served as an adjunct college professor at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
Throughout their lives, Bob and Leatha were dedicated to family, their churches and community service wherever they lived. Bob was a renowned landscape artist, and his work was featured in galleries across New England and private collections throughout the world. He had a passion for the arts, athletics, fishing, hunting, carpentry and many other artistic interests. But for those that knew him, he’ll be remembered most for his commitment to family, God and his country.
Bob is survived by three children, Roger E. Dikon of Honolulu, Hawaii, Barbara M. Chase of Colrain, Massachusetts and Thomas E. Dikon of Suffolk, Virginia. His beloved family also includes six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private service and celebration of life will be held with his family at a future date.
I always considered Bob to be a "gentleman" and friend.
Jim Hummell
