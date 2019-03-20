Robert E. Ferguson
Robert Edward Ferguson, 76, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
He was the son of Clinton Garfield Ferguson and Catherine May King, and was born in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 15, 1942.
Robert was preceded in death by his son, Michael Edward Ferguson. He is survived by siblings, Eugene Ferguson, Catherine Donovan, Fergie Ferguson, Patrick Ferguson and Michael Ferguson; and his children, Robin Lunceford (Ricky), Dawn-Marie Ferguson Lasley (Scott), Bonnie Tavolazzi (Todd) and Daniel Ferguson.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Kaylee and James Lunceford, Trevor, Greyson and Brodrick Lasley, Isabella and Vincent Tavolazzi and Noah Ferguson.
Robert was a retired, award-winning sales representative for the medical equipment industry. He has been a resident of Florida since 1997. Robert was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a bold testifier of his faith, passionate motorcycle rider, cyclist, poet and artist. He was a connoisseur of music, culture and fine cuisine. Bob consistently made others smile with his resilience, exuberant humor and zeal for life.
He will be greatly missed. A service to celebrate Robert’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 720 County Road 29, Lake Placid, Florida. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time.
Robert will be laid to rest at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Washington, D.C. next to his grandparents, Daniel King and Emma Martin. Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to prospecthillcemetery.org or donations.nami.org or dogtaginc.org/make-a-donation.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.