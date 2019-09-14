Robert F. Polk
Robert F. “Bob” Polk of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2019. Bob was in the companionship of his loving wife Eileen.
Bob was a native of Indiana. He was the son of Belle Polk and was born Oct. 11, 1931 in Kokomo, Indiana. A certified member of the American Welding Society, Bob was employed by Haynes International in Kokomo, Indiana as a welding specialist for 30 years.
He was instrumental in the development of welding parameters and techniques for multiple alloys including Haynes 188, Hastelloy B and Hastelloy C-22 Alloys. These alloys were used for critical components in the engines and fuel systems for the NASA space shuttle program.
He loved his job, but more importantly he loved to make the workplace enjoyable for his colleagues. While at Haynes, Bob made many lasting relationships with his coworkers. Everyone enjoyed his outgoing personality and how kind and funny he could be.
Bob also loved spending time at “the lake” (Lake Tippecanoe). With help from his family and coworkers, Bob built he and Eileen’s dream home at the lake. They enjoyed hosting friends and family for parties and his annual fish fry with fish he and his grandkids caught over the summer.
Even after he decided to retire down in Florida, his passion for Lake Tippecanoe never faded. Whenever he could come back to Indiana for a visit, the lake was his favorite place to go. It was always calming to him and no matter where he lived, it felt like home.
Four generations of his family were truly blessed with his decision to live the “lake life” and still enjoy the lifestyle today. Bob has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 25 years. He was a lifetime member of the Masons and a Venus United Methodist Church member.
Bob is survived by his wife, Eileen, whom he wed June 26,1954; son, Michael (Marcia); son-in-law, Garry Goff; grandchildren, Adam Goff, Heidi Lauderbaugh, Brian and Matthew Polk; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in his death by his daughter, Patricia Ann Goff.
Family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 p.m. today at Venus United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of Bob’s life at 3:30 p.m. Pastor Roy Arms will celebrate. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be considered for the Venus United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
