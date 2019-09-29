Robert F. Schaad
Robert F. Schaad passed away early Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019 at AdventHealth hospital at the age of 86.
He was born on July 20, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to Helen and Clarence Schaad. During the duration of his life, he owned and operated Schaad’s Service Station until 1975.
At this time, he moved with his family to Sebring, Florida where he designed, built and managed Schaad Apartments on Lake Jackson across from Southgate Shopping Center. After selling the apartments, he became a real estate broker until he retired. He loved his family, traveling and following his favorite sports teams on TV.
He was predeceased in death by his parents; his sister, Judith Sochacki; his son, Robert II; and his daughter, Patricia Ann.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susan; sons, Michael (Dusty) and Thomas (Ellen); and his daughter, Lynn; also his grandchildren, Dustin, Shannon, Summer, Amber, Joshua, Jill, Candice, Pam, Beth, and Daniel, and several great-grandchildren.
At his request he was cremated and he wanted no public service, but a private family memorial will be held at a later date. The family requests any contributions to be made to St Catherine Catholic Church or the American Heart Association.
The arrangements are entrusted to Morris Funeral Home.
