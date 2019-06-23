Robert J. Beattie
Robert John Beattie passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida. He was born on Feb. 19, 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
He also spent many years in Cochranton, Pennsylvania and Sebring, Florida.
He is the loving husband of 52 years to Monica Beattie (Lukus); devoted father of Robert (Shari) of San Bernadino, California and Rebecca (Kenny) Fink of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandfather of Jonathan (Aliah), James (Heather Baugh, fiancée), Kayla and Katie Fink; son of the late George and Ethel (Kallop) Beattie; brother of the late George A. Beattie, Charles Beattie and Cynthia Stubenbort; son-in-law of the late John and Olga (Kirchner) Lukus.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He spent a lot of his younger years on his farm known as “Beattie Manor,” then his later years began to RV cross country. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his dog Sassy.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Bartch House, 525 Winyah Drive, Orlando, FL 32803 (residence for transplant families) or Good Sheppard Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
