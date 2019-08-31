Robert J. Gillmore
Robert J. Gillmore, 85, of Cato, New York, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Commons At St. Anthony, surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 23, 1933 at home in the Town Of Conquest. He was the son of the late Forest Gillmore and Mildred Thomas Gillmore.
He enjoyed antique tractors, spending time at camp on Duck Lake, and travelling with friends. He graduated for CMCS 1952. Prior to retirement he was employed as a union boilermaker as well as worked at Taber Motors in Cato, New York.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Cuddy; a daughter-in-law, Karen Gillmore; and brothers, Herbert Gillmore and Gilbert Gillmore.
Survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Roberts Gillmore; sons, Michael (Patricia) Gillmore of Liverpool, David Gillmore of Sebring, Florida and James (Kathy) Gillmore of Duck Lake; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, New York. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the funeral home; burial will follow at Cato Union Cemetery. catoredcreek.com.
