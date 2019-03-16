Robert J. Moore
Robert James Moore, of Lake Placid, Florida died Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019.
He was born in Sandy Springs, Maryland on April 15, 1946, the son of Andrea Jean Edwards and James Moore. Robert joined the U.S. Army in 1964 and served in Germany. He was discharged in 1967. He then began a career as a truck driver that spanned over a three-decade period.
He drove for Ryder, Nusbaum and ended his career with Nu-Way Trucking. Robert has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 18 years. He was a lifetime member of both the VFW Post 4300 and the American Legion Post 25 where he served as an Adjutant and has been the commander for the past five years. He also started the Honor Flight for Veterans for the Post. It enables selected veterans to travel to Washington D.C.
Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy; siblings, Thomas (Pam), Dan (Arlene), Pam Soper (Dave) and Sandy Ingram (Bill).
A Celebration of Life Service in remembrance of Robert’s life will take place at the Lake Placid Legion at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Robert will be encrypted at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be directed to the Homeless Veterans of Highlands County.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
