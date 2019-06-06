Robert M. Penn
Robert Murray Penn, 86, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born May 21, 1933 in North Manchester, Indiana to Murray and Ethel (Metzger) Penn. He attended from North Manchester High School.
Robert was the owner and operator of a dairy distribution business for 20 years and also continued to pursue his realtor and Toastmaster license. His community involvement was being a devoted lifetime member for the American Legion Post 29 in Warshaw, Indiana.
Robert continued to achieve his professional accomplishments by being the owner of his Penn’s Distribution Company, a realtor for 20 years, a salesman for several companies, a supervisor at Ramsey News, supervisor in charge of the warehouse department in Indiana and worked in the paint and dairy departments at Walmart for 14 years.
Robert’s military services were being staff sergeant in the medical unit and also a cook in the U.S. Army while stationed in Germany for four years. While stationed in Germany, he also enrolled in a culinary school and enjoyed cooking.
When Robert was asked what he is most proud of, he replied, “I’m proud of my family and the accomplishments I’ve made throughout my business ventures doing my best.”
Robert’s favorite pastimes include, but are not limited to, spending time with his wife, Ann, listening to the old-time good music and reminiscing on those days when traveling around the United States and still having Ann by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anna Penn; sons, Robert Michael Penn and Jeffrey Penn; sister, Virginia Hopkins; and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Rod Penn.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
